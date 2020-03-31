How to get name from another table by id

Hi all,
I’ not sure how to get this done, so I ask your help.
I have two tables, groups and task.
gid gname
-----------------------------
79 Foxes
102 Rabbits
51 Turtles
172 Robins
tid task_title first_group_id second_group_id
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Something 79 102
2 Something else ect 51 172
As you can see in the task table I store the groups’s ID.
How should I join the two table to get the group names instead of the ID-s?
I want something like this on the output when I select from ‘task’:
(1) Something: Foxes vs Rabbits