How to get name from another table by id

Hi all,

I’ not sure how to get this done, so I ask your help.

I have two tables, groups and task.

gid gname ----------------------------- 79 Foxes 102 Rabbits 51 Turtles 172 Robins tid task_title first_group_id second_group_id ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Something 79 102 2 Something else ect 51 172

As you can see in the task table I store the groups’s ID.

How should I join the two table to get the group names instead of the ID-s?

I want something like this on the output when I select from ‘task’:

(1) Something: Foxes vs Rabbits