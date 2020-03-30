How to get name from another table by id

#1

Hi all,

I’ not sure how to get this done, so I ask your help.

I have two tables, groups and task.

gid         gname
-----------------------------
79           Foxes
102          Rabbits
51           Turtles
172          Robins



tid         task_title                         first_group_id        second_group_id
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1           Something                          79                     102
2           Something else ect                 51                     172

As you can see in the task table I store the groups’s ID.
How should I join the two table to get the group names instead of the ID-s?

I want something like this on the output when I select from ‘task’:

(1) Something: Foxes vs Rabbits