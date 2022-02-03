How to get my revamped nextjs site indexed in google?

Do you have a Google Search Console setup? In there you can recommend individual URLs for Google to crawl and you can also suggest your sitemap page (which I highly recommend). Those will get you on the list for indexing. Both methods do work and Google usually will visit the URLs you recommend in days.

Now the second thing to ask is, what will Google see when it gets there? If you are rendering everything in JavaScript (which Googlebot doesn’t typically see) then it is going to index your content based on the HTML it can see. At the end of the day, you want your site showing some HTML that Google will like.