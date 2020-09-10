How to get more visits of my website?

Please suggest me how to get more visitors of my website.
Hi there,
There are a multitude of ways really, especially if you’re a business.
The most basic step is to optimise your website for search engines through keyword research and applying these keywords, both within the content you write on the website but also the meta information that is applied.
Building good quality incoming links is also a key factor which comes from both reliable sources and could be built via social media channels. You could also if you have the budget for it, bid on certain keywords via Google to drive traffic to your site but depending on the keywords it can get pretty expensive!
Hope that helps as a starting point!
Hi,
There are many ways you can increase traffic on your website,
-
Advertise - paid search, social media advertising and display advertising are all excellent ways of attracting visitors, building your brand and getting your site in front of people. Adjust your paid strategies to suit your goals
-
Get Social - One of the best ways to increase traffic to your website is to use social media channels to promote your content.
-
On-Page SEO - Optimizing for on-page SEO doesn’t have to take ages, and it could help boost your organic traffic
-
Target Long-Tail Keywords
-
Start Guest Blogging
-
Make Sure Your Site is Responsive
Thank You !!