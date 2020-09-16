How to get more visits of my website?

Hi there,

There are a multitude of ways really, especially if you’re a business.

The most basic step is to optimise your website for search engines through keyword research and applying these keywords, both within the content you write on the website but also the meta information that is applied.

Building good quality incoming links is also a key factor which comes from both reliable sources and could be built via social media channels. You could also if you have the budget for it, bid on certain keywords via Google to drive traffic to your site but depending on the keywords it can get pretty expensive!

Hope that helps as a starting point!