How to get more visitor to site

How can I get more visitors to my site and encourage them to stay longer?

I have Matomo tracking installed on my server, and it shows that visitors are coming from China and France. They are accessing the site through non-official domains or directly via the IP address. I want them to visit through the official domain (quickmash.cc). I have blocked some of the “non-official domains” in hopes of addressing this. Additionally, visitors are only staying for 0-10 seconds, which could indicate bots. I do have a bot-excluder plugin, though these are likely not large known bots. The content on the page could be improved by adding more, but what should I add?