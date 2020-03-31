I want to grow my Instagram Faster…
How to get Instagram followers
Have you tried searching before making your thread?
Blanket open warning to posters in what is going to be an obvious click-bait thread: Promoting any idea which violates Instagram’s Terms of Service will be deleted from the thread.
a lot of ways , from search simply in google to find company who can help you with it .
Yes, I tried but they are paid once I need Freeways to grow my Instagram account.
The same way you grow any social media presence.
Post good content.
Promote that content through your own other social media channels.
Promote that content through your webite, if you have one.
I have Good Content I’m Posting Some Wonder full Pictures Since i made an account on Instagram but still good content haven’t worked for me
Maybe the content isn’t as good as you think it is.
Maybe But I think My content is good as I know but I think you are right. I have to ask for suggestions to someone that I’m I going well or not as far as I’m concerned I’m doing good. but yes improvements are still there
Improvements will always be there to be had.
At the end of the day, there’s only so much growth rate you can expect, especially when you’re starting out.
I think what I have learned is you have be patient just one good post and you are away on your way
Is your Instagram account all about pictures of yourself? (I searched your saaifalee name in Instagram.) If I am looking at the right account, all I see are pictures of yourself. Why do you need more followers? What do you hope to accomplish?
I’ve heard automation worked for some people, but I don’t know if I’d reccomend it to someone just starting out
I would say you should most definitely not recommend it to anyone, as it violates Instagram’s community guidelines.
Foster meaningful and genuine interactions.
Help us stay spam-free by not artificially collecting likes, followers, or shares, posting repetitive comments or content, or repeatedly contacting people for commercial purposes without their consent.
There are many free tools available in the internet. Some of them are:
As you can see, one of those has been Spammed around these forums so much that it has now fallen foul of the “censor” and been automatically hidden. Probably not the ideal site in which to place your trust.
I would also assume that the OP is looking for genuine followers, rather than fake activity.
First you should find out good topic for your page and you will how much people will appreciate it!
Participate in conversations massively build relationships
