How to get Input from User using scanner class In Java?

The problem that I am facing here is in the execution
import java.util.Scanner;
public class a
{
public static void main()
{
Scanner b = new Scanner(System.in);
System.out.println("Enter the integer");
int c = b.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the string");
String d = b.nextLine();
System.out.println();
System.out.println(" The integer you entered is" + a);
System.out.println(" The string you entered is "+b);
}
}
Can anyone help me to rectify where I have done the mistake?
I read this article for my reference.
Thank you!