How to get Input from User using scanner class In Java?

General Web Dev
#1

The problem that I am facing here is in the execution

import java.util.Scanner;
public class a
{
public static void main()
{
    Scanner b = new Scanner(System.in);
    System.out.println("Enter the integer");
    int c = b.nextInt();
    System.out.println("Enter the string");
    String d = b.nextLine();
    System.out.println();
    System.out.println(" The integer you entered is" + a);
    System.out.println(" The string you entered is "+b);
    }
}

Can anyone help me to rectify where I have done the mistake?

I read this article for my reference.

Thank you!

#2

What does it do that you don’t want it to do, not do that you want it to, or what error message does it produce.