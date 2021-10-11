How to get Input from User using scanner class In Java?

The problem that I am facing here is in the execution

import java.util.Scanner; public class a { public static void main() { Scanner b = new Scanner(System.in); System.out.println("Enter the integer"); int c = b.nextInt(); System.out.println("Enter the string"); String d = b.nextLine(); System.out.println(); System.out.println(" The integer you entered is" + a); System.out.println(" The string you entered is "+b); } }

Can anyone help me to rectify where I have done the mistake?

I read this article for my reference.

Thank you!