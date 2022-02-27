How to get ID and post the ID

<input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value = "<?php echo $_GET["id"]; ?>">
Your question is unclear. Please explain what it is you are trying to do.
I’m uploading an image and I’m using this code to upload
echo'<td><a href="payment.php?id='.$row['id'].'">Upload QR Code</a></td>';
to direct my user and I want to create hidden field with the
value = <?php echo $_GET["id"]; ?> .
What has a hidden field got to do with uploading an image?
What happens that should not, or does not happen that should? Are you saying that there’s nothing in
$_GET['id']? If you are, show us how your page is called. Or does it have the wrong value in it?
I wouldn’t just echo
$_GET as that’s going to be throwing errors. Make sure it is not empty otherwise why echo it.
<input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value="<?php if(!empty($_GET['id'])){ echo $_GET['id'];} ?>">
Also if this is a required input for QR upload you could wrap that same condition around your submit button.
<?php
if(!empty($_GET['id'])){
echo '<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />'."\r";
}
?>
For this current issue of passing GET to the form, really I wouldn’t even use GET. I assume you are building a
<table> with a list of names and your links. Might I suggest you surround this table with
<form> tags with attribute method=“post”
<form action="" method="post"> and instead of using a link use a submit button like so.
<td><input type="submit" name="uploadQR['.$row['id'].']" value="Upload QR" class="btnSubmit" /></td>
Then on your small upload form code section, you search for the “input VALUE” within the $_POST[‘name’] array. This will return the KEY for this value, which was
['.$row['id'].'] .
$user_id = array_search("Upload QR",$_POST['uploadQR']);
So all-in-all in this example I’ve wrapped the form in the required condition and populated the hidden input.
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && !empty($_POST['uploadQR'])):
$user_id = array_search("Upload QR",$_POST['uploadQR']);
if(!empty($user_id)):
echo '<form name="frmImage" enctype="multipart/form-data" action="" method="post" class="frmImageUpload">
<input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value="'.$user_id.'">
<label>Upload QrCode File:</label><br /> <input name="userImage" type="file" class="inputFile" />
<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />
</form>';
endif;
endif;
