How to get ID and post the ID

For this current issue of passing GET to the form, really I wouldn’t even use GET. I assume you are building a <table> with a list of names and your links. Might I suggest you surround this table with <form> tags with attribute method=“post” <form action="" method="post"> and instead of using a link use a submit button like so.

<td><input type="submit" name="uploadQR['.$row['id'].']" value="Upload QR" class="btnSubmit" /></td>

Then on your small upload form code section, you search for the “input VALUE” within the $_POST[‘name’] array. This will return the KEY for this value, which was ['.$row['id'].'] .

$user_id = array_search("Upload QR",$_POST['uploadQR']);

So all-in-all in this example I’ve wrapped the form in the required condition and populated the hidden input.