How to get ID and post the ID

<input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value = "<?php echo $_GET["id"]; ?>">
Your question is unclear. Please explain what it is you are trying to do.
I’m uploading an image and I’m using this code to upload
echo'<td><a href="payment.php?id='.$row['id'].'">Upload QR Code</a></td>';
to direct my user and I want to create hidden field with the
value = <?php echo $_GET["id"]; ?> .
What has a hidden field got to do with uploading an image?
What happens that should not, or does not happen that should? Are you saying that there’s nothing in
$_GET['id']? If you are, show us how your page is called. Or does it have the wrong value in it?
I wouldn’t just echo
$_GET as that’s going to be throwing errors. Make sure it is not empty otherwise why echo it.
<input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value="<?php if(!empty($_GET['id'])){ echo $_GET['id'];} ?>">
Also if this is a required input for QR upload you could wrap that same condition around your submit button.
<?php
if(!empty($_GET['id'])){
echo '<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />'."\r";
}
?>