How to get ID and post the ID

PHP
#1 
 <input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value = "<?php echo $_GET["id"]; ?>">
#2

Your question is unclear. Please explain what it is you are trying to do.

#3

I’m uploading an image and I’m using this code to upload

echo'<td><a href="payment.php?id='.$row['id'].'">Upload QR Code</a></td>';

to direct my user and I want to create hidden field with the

value = <?php echo $_GET["id"]; ?> .
#4

What has a hidden field got to do with uploading an image?

#5

What happens that should not, or does not happen that should? Are you saying that there’s nothing in $_GET['id']? If you are, show us how your page is called. Or does it have the wrong value in it?

#6

I wouldn’t just echo $_GET as that’s going to be throwing errors. Make sure it is not empty otherwise why echo it.

<input type="hidden" id="QR" name="QR" value="<?php if(!empty($_GET['id'])){ echo $_GET['id'];} ?>">

Also if this is a required input for QR upload you could wrap that same condition around your submit button.

<?php
if(!empty($_GET['id'])){
	echo '<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />'."\r";
}
?>