How to get data from a html input field and reformat it?

I basically have no knowledge of Javascript, and since I code very infrequently, what little I did know is long forgotten.
I want the ability to convert the data entered in a form input field, and change it and display it in another form input field.
In the conversion, I need to:
- replace all spaces with a dash
- strip out all brackets, periods, underscores, and single quotes
- uppercase to lowercase
The assistance I would like to seek is this:
- I do have all the conversion working, however I am thinking there must be a better way to do this other than to keep changing the variable name?
- My current code does not work and I can’t figure out why. The display in console is: “”