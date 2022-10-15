How to get data from a html input field and reformat it?

I basically have no knowledge of Javascript, and since I code very infrequently, what little I did know is long forgotten.

I want the ability to convert the data entered in a form input field, and change it and display it in another form input field.

In the conversion, I need to:

replace all spaces with a dash

strip out all brackets, periods, underscores, and single quotes

uppercase to lowercase

The assistance I would like to seek is this: