How to get CSV values and insert them into a table?

My CSV,
My MySQL table.
PHP script :
<?php
require_once 'app/Mage.php';
umask("0");
Mage::app();
ini_set('display_errors',"1");
ini_set('display_startup_errors', "1");
error_reporting(E_ALL);
$connection=Mage::getSingleton('core/resource')->getConnection('core_write');
if (($handle = fopen("inputs.csv", "r")) !== FALSE)
{
while (($data = fgetcsv($handle, '1000', ",")) !== FALSE)
{
$sql = "insert into". Mage::getSingleton('core/resource')->getTableName('catalog_category_product').
"('category_id','product_id','position')". "values".('.$data["0"].','.$data["1"].','.$data["2"].')" ;
$connection->query($sql, array($data['0'], $data['1'],$data['2']));
}
fclose($handle);
}
?>
How to insert values from csv using PHP script?