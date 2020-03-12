How to get CSV values and insert them into a table?

#1

My CSV,

My MySQL table.

PHP script :

<?php
require_once 'app/Mage.php';
umask("0");
Mage::app();

ini_set('display_errors',"1");
ini_set('display_startup_errors', "1");
error_reporting(E_ALL);

$connection=Mage::getSingleton('core/resource')->getConnection('core_write');
if (($handle = fopen("inputs.csv", "r")) !== FALSE)
{
    while (($data = fgetcsv($handle, '1000', ",")) !== FALSE)
    {
        $sql = "insert into". Mage::getSingleton('core/resource')->getTableName('catalog_category_product'). 
        "('category_id','product_id','position')". "values".('.$data["0"].','.$data["1"].','.$data["2"].')" ;
      
        $connection->query($sql, array($data['0'], $data['1'],$data['2']));


    }
    fclose($handle);
}
?>

