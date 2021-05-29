How to get a right version of @types/bootstrap from NPM?

Hello,
For example, if I want to install Bootstrap 4.6.0 from NPM and @types for it. How to know what version of @types I need to install? And if I want to install Bootstrap 5?
Hello,
For example, if I want to install Bootstrap 4.6.0 from NPM and @types for it. How to know what version of @types I need to install? And if I want to install Bootstrap 5?
Well usually this is where they document it on their github page because unless bootstrap or types declares the other as a dependency, NPM really can’t tell on its own. From their github page they seem to operate on the assumption that you would be using the latest version of bootstrap (Bootstrap 5). I see no where in text or in dependencies where it mentions which versions of types goes with what versions of Bootstrap.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.