How to get a right version of @types/bootstrap from NPM?

Hello,
For example, if I want to install Bootstrap 4.6.0 from NPM and @types for it. How to know what version of @types I need to install? And if I want to install Bootstrap 5?
Well usually this is where they document it on their github page because unless bootstrap or types declares the other as a dependency, NPM really can’t tell on its own. From their github page they seem to operate on the assumption that you would be using the latest version of bootstrap (Bootstrap 5). I see no where in text or in dependencies where it mentions which versions of types goes with what versions of Bootstrap.