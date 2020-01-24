Hi all,

Have tough CSS questions: How to get 2 adjacent DIVs have same Height?

So we have 2 DIVs next to each other which are display: inline-block;

These DIVs have different number of inner DIVs at different sizes.

Is there a CSS method to force these 2 main adjacent DIVs have the same height? Across browsers?

You can see the page in question here:

https://www.anoox.com/paid/buy_adv.php?adv_type=ppc

the DIVs in question are those 2 at the top of the page which are:

#abs_top_left

#abs_top_right

FYI, for now we are using a Hack to make these DIVs to have same height, based on tweeking the various padding and margin values. which tweek of course does not work fully under IE.

So looking for a real CSS based solution, if there is one.

Thanks,

Dean