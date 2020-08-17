How to generating Excel File with multi sheet by using SQL server 2012?

I need to create stored procedure or query or any thing on SQL server 2012 take data table from c# code

and create Excel file with multi sheet based on data Exist on data table .

From data below as Example I have Function GetDate return data table .

Create File ABC.xlsx with two sheet first sheet name source and second sheet name types

and load data related to every sheet based on data .

so Result will be Create file Abc.xlsx with two sheets source and Types and every sheet have one

public static DataTable GetData() { DataTable dataTable = new DataTable(); dataTable.Columns.Add("PartId", typeof(int)); dataTable.Columns.Add("Company", typeof(string)); dataTable.Columns.Add("Files", typeof(string)); dataTable.Columns.Add("Tab", typeof(string)); dataTable.Rows.Add(1222,"micro","Abc","source"); dataTable.Rows.Add(1321, "silicon", "Abc", "Types"); return dataTable; }

Are SQL server 2012 can create Excel File with multi sheet or not ?

I can do that by c# but from SQL cannot

so How can I achieve that from SQL server 2012 by any way ?