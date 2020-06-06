How to generating Excel File with multi sheet by using SQL server 2012?

I need to create stored procedure or query or any thing on SQL server 2012 take data table from c# code
and create Excel file with multi sheet based on data Exist on data table .
From data below as Example I have Function GetDate return data table .
Create File ABC.xlsx with two sheet first sheet name source and second sheet name types
and load data related to every sheet based on data .
so Result will be Create file Abc.xlsx with two sheets source and Types and every sheet have one
public static DataTable GetData()
{
DataTable dataTable = new DataTable();
dataTable.Columns.Add("PartId", typeof(int));
dataTable.Columns.Add("Company", typeof(string));
dataTable.Columns.Add("Files", typeof(string));
dataTable.Columns.Add("Tab", typeof(string));
dataTable.Rows.Add(1222,"micro","Abc","source");
dataTable.Rows.Add(1321, "silicon", "Abc", "Types");
return dataTable;
}
Are SQL server 2012 can create Excel File with multi sheet or not ?
I can do that by c# but from SQL cannot
so How can I achieve that from SQL server 2012 by any way ?