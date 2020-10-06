How to generate unique code in PHP

Suppose I am generating a unique code base timestamp for example I am generating the uniqe code base date('d-m-YHis') output = 25092020052212 now this is 14 digit code I wish to make this 8 digit.

How I make this code shorter but unique … can be bycrypt like this bycrypt(25092020052212) in 8 digit

I am very sorry I am new in PHP and might above I unable to do bycrypt function but as above I try to give my idea. If develper you know please help me.