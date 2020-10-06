How to generate unique code in PHP

Huh? What part of unique do you not understand? If an ID is unique, it is unique forever otherwise it is no longer unique.
If you have a problem with “more duplicates” your ID generation is flawed. Facebook, Flickr and Twitter generates billions and billions of unique id’s. They do not “pre-generate” any of them nor do they suffer from any duplication problems.
On the fly, Twitter generates AT MINIMUM 10,000 unique id’s PER SECOND, PER PROCESS across a distributed network of thousands of servers with a response rate of less than 2 milliseconds and are partly based on time. How in the world would you be able to pre-generate id’s that have any basis on time if that time does not exist yet? At the rate Twitter uses id’s you would have to generate, store and then retrieve them as fast as they get used. The overhead and bottleneck would be tremendous.
So like I said, pre-generating id’s is a terrible idea and is not scalable at all.