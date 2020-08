I did this:

$OrderID = (int)(date('Ymd') . rand(1, 100)); var_dump($OrderID);

It generated an integer like this: 202008056

But, it is too short for me (maybe generates some duplicated ids).

I tried to change it to :

$OrderID = (int)(date('Ymd') . rand(10000, 99999)); var_dump($OrderID);

But, every time it gave me the same number:

int(2147483647)

Based on this article, I understand the ‘2147483647’ is the largest number of int.

I also changed my mysql data type to the ‘bigin’, but it still gave me the ‘2147483647’ stuff.

How to generate a longer ‘date + random number’ integer?