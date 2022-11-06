How to generate a horizontal and vertical scrolling content with fixed titles on left and top?

Hi,

in one of my old applications I have a calendar which shows the date horizontal and the different people vertical. This calendar is scrollable in both directions. So when I scroll to the right, I see the dates more in the future, but the names of the people should stay at the left border, while the top header (which shows the date) must scroll with the content.

when I scroll vertical, the header dates should stay at the top, while the left people should scroll.

I hope this example image shows what I mean. It’s like when I fix the row 1 and column A in Excel.

When I developed the project, I used a javascript library called “Grid” to realize this. It still works fine, but in the meanwhile I get an warning in the console:

This site appears to use a scroll-linked positioning effect. This may not work well with asynchronous panning; see https://firefox-source- docs.mozilla.org/performance/scroll-linked_effects.html for further details and to join the discussion on related tools and features!

I now need to develop a new application with similar needs. So I want to ask you:

How is this implemented correct so that you do not get this warning? I guess this is a very often used layout but I do not now for what I should search and if you search for “Grid” this times, you of course get only hits on CSS Grid Layout.