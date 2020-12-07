How to gather two variables in array_count_values?
$help = explode(PHP_EOL, $textearea);
$help2 = explode(PHP_EOL, $textearea2);
$australianbrother = array_count_values($help, $help2);
=>
$australianbrother = array_count_values($help + $help2);
Thank you for responding, but unfortunately it didn’t work is text.
Define ‘didnt work’.
Show us the output of the two arrays, and what you want.
