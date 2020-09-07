How to gather two variables in array_count_values?

PHP
#1

How to gather two variables in array_count_values?

$help = explode(PHP_EOL, $textearea);

$help2 = explode(PHP_EOL, $textearea2);

$australianbrother = array_count_values($help, $help2);
#2

=>
$australianbrother = array_count_values($help + $help2);

#4

Thank you for responding, but unfortunately it didn’t work is text.

#5

Define ‘didnt work’.

Show us the output of the two arrays, and what you want.