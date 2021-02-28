How to format text for URL pattern?
<?php
$australianbrother = "Long Life Australia";
The value has to come out in the pattern below
longi-life-australia
Thank you very much in advance
That looks like a job for strtolower and str_replace. Assuming longi-life-australia is a typo.
What is the real problem you are trying to solve?