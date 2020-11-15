How to format php preg_match() regular expression pattern

Hi

I am trying to create a PHP preg_match() to validate a string to the following restrictions:-

Must contain 1 lower, 1 upper and 1 number

Must contain alphanumeric ONLY

Must NOT contain spaces or special characters

Must be 8 - 15 characters in length

I have managed to accomplish most of the above but I am unsure how to limit to alphanumeric only. My expression still accepts special characters or non-alphanumeric :-