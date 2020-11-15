How to format php preg_match() regular expression pattern

Hi
I am trying to create a PHP preg_match() to validate a string to the following restrictions:-
Must contain 1 lower, 1 upper and 1 number
Must contain alphanumeric ONLY
Must NOT contain spaces or special characters
Must be 8 - 15 characters in length
I have managed to accomplish most of the above but I am unsure how to limit to alphanumeric only. My expression still accepts special characters or non-alphanumeric :-
<?php
//At least 1 upper, 1 lower, 1 number, 0 special, 0 spaces 8-15 chars alphanumeric only
$string = 'AAA1111a@';,
$pattern = '/^(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[a-z])(?!.* ).{8,15}$/';
if(preg_match($pattern, $string)){
echo "String 1 PASSES<br>";
} else {
echo "String 1 FAILS<br>";
}