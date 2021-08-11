How to format correctly this array (titles)

@m_hutley thanks for the answer, I’m sorry maybe I didn’t explain enough what I’m trying to do.

I want to use one library chart that uses arrays of x-axis and y-axis data. [number, number].

E.g:



The examples use “pre-defined” numbers as the data source. But I’m implementing this into my website with dynamic data.

The only way to “create a similar scenario as it’s in my website” it’s with those pre-defined vars:



(As said, this represents the data pulled from my host database).

Title1,2,3,4,5 represents how many titles are created for that chart.

Data1,2,3,4,5 represents how many “number” entries exist for that chart.

(To make it more realistic to my website scenario, some entries are empty/no data).

Now I need to take the values inside the data,1,2,3,5 and format them to split every two numbers.

e.g. for data1 = [10.0, 8.04, 11.0, 8.33, 9.01, 5.10, 3.59, 4.58, 9.18, 10.84]

should be like this:

[10.0, 8.04], [11.0, 8.33], [9.01, 5.10], [3.59, 4.58], [9.18, 10.84]

To do that using all the “data entries” (data1,2,3,4,5): I’m using this code:

var comb = [].concat(data1, data2, data3, data4, data5); const rows = comb.reduce(function (rows, key, index) { return (index % 2 == 0 ? rows.push([key]) : rows[rows.length - 1].push(key)) && rows; }, []);

It combines data,1,2,3,4,5 and then split into one array for every two entries that comb contains.

Last step it’s to format the data like this:

series: [ { data: [10.0, 8.04], name: 'title', type: 'scatter' }, { data: [11.0, 8.33], name: 'title', type: 'scatter' }, { data: [9.01, 5.10], name: 'title', type: 'scatter' } //<....... same until the end..........> ]

And for that I need to use this code:

var combined = rows.map(function combineTitleData(dataItem, index) { return { data: dataItem, name: titles[dataItem.length], type: 'scatter' }; }).filter(function removeEmpty(item) { return item.data.length; });

My issue is that titles aren’t formatted as I’m trying to do, and I don’t know how or what I’m doing wrong, that’s why I’m opening this thread.

But just to understand all the objects created from data1 should assign title1 to them in the last part, title2 for data2, title3 for data3… etc…

Not sure if this helps to understand better?

Thanks.