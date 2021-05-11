How to format correctly this array (titles)

Hello, guys. I’m trying to “format” one array of objects correctly, but the title item one is not working as I want.

Code:

var title1 = "title1"; var title2 = ""; var title3 = "title3"; var title4 = ""; var title5 = "title5"; var titles = [title1, title2, title3, title4, title5]; var data1 = [10.0, 8.04, 11.0, 8.33, 9.01, 5.10, 3.59, 4.58, 9.18, 10.84]; var data2 = []; var data3 = [7.1, 9.1, 3.7, 8.6, 8.3, 7.1, 7.0, 8.2]; var data4 = []; var data5 = [6.12, 18.1, 12.1, 48.1, 8.3, 3.9, 6.2, 9.9]; var comb = [].concat(data1, data2, data3, data4, data5); const rows = comb.reduce(function (rows, key, index) { return (index % 2 == 0 ? rows.push([key]) : rows[rows.length - 1].push(key)) && rows; }, []); var combined = rows.map(function combineTitleData(dataItem, index) { return { name: titles[dataItem.lenght], data: dataItem }; }).filter(function removeEmpty(item) { return item.data.length; }); console.log(combined);

Everything is working fine but the titles, Instead of adding title 1 to all arrays created from data1, title 2… for data2… << >> title5 for data5 the titles[dataItem.lenght] returns the same title for all the objects.

Where I’m messing it, or what’s missing in the code to format properly the title according to that array data?

JSFIDDLE: https://jsfiddle.net/9uxpw53q/

Any help would be very appreciated,

Thanks.