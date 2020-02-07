How to fixed cart which is scrolling top to bottom of page

Here I am try to fixed cart but there is a problem it’s fixed but come over the footer like this:
Look it’s comes down in footer and I want to it where form is end please help me to fix this
Without seeing the full css and html it will be hard to give a definitive answer and it is also a little unclear what you want to happen but it sounds like you want a sticky cart and not a fixed positioned one.
Assuming you have fixed the cart try changing to position:sticky instead with a value of top:0. You will need the prefix for ios as well (position:-webkit-sticky).
Note that the parent of the sticky element will be the context for the area in which it remains sticky.
Thank you so much It’s working
and Now I understand that without uploading the
code it will not be a definitive answer
Once again thank you so much
