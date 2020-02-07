How to fixed cart which is scrolling top to bottom of page

Without seeing the full css and html it will be hard to give a definitive answer and it is also a little unclear what you want to happen but it sounds like you want a sticky cart and not a fixed positioned one.

Assuming you have fixed the cart try changing to position:sticky instead with a value of top:0. You will need the prefix for ios as well (position:-webkit-sticky).

Note that the parent of the sticky element will be the context for the area in which it remains sticky.