How to fix: yum install with error in docker container?

I just would like to try to install sshd in centos:latest image.

I try to install ‘passwd’, typing the command like this:

yum install passwd

But I have a error like this:

Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8 CentOS-8 - AppStream 0.0 B/s | 0 B 00:30 Errors during downloading metadata for repository 'AppStream': - Curl error (6): Couldn't resolve host name for http://mirrorlist.centos.org/?release=8&arch=x86_64&repo=AppStream&infra=container [Could not resolve host: mirrorlist.centos.org] Error: Failed to download metadata for repo 'AppStream': Cannot prepare internal mirrorlist: Curl error (6): Couldn't resolve host name for http://mirrorlist.centos.org/?release=8&arch=x86_64&repo=AppStream&infra=container [Could not resolve host: mirrorlist.centos.org]

I don’t know what wrong in installing using yum in docker container?