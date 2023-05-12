How to fix W3C warns of website

Hi, I’m new here, and recently my website occurs many problems which I didn’t found before. And one of them is W3C warning, but I don’t know what specific error it is. Does anyone know more about W3C and solutions about solving it?
If necessary, I will post my website url.
Hi, I’m new here, and recently my website occurs many problems which I didn’t found before. And one of them is W3C warning, but I don’t know what specific error it is. Does anyone know more about W3C and solutions about solving it?
Yeah, that would be helpful.