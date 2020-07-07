How to fix this using GROUP_CONCAT() fun in mysql

Hi there I working on an e-commerce project and want to fetch all sub categories along with their parent categories

this is my SQL query

SELECT c.category_id cat_id,c.category_name cat_name,s.subcategory_id,s.name FROM sub_category s LEFT JOIN category c ON c.category_id = s.category_id GROUP BY s.subcategory_id

And here is the output:



I want to remove duplicates by using GROUP CONCAT