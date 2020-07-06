How to fix this using GROUP_CONCAT() fun in mysql

saeedcs98: saeedcs98: I want to remove duplicates by using GROUP CONCAT

okay, i know what you mean even though there aren’t any duplicates ;o)

first of all, let’s start with this –

FROM sub_category s LEFT JOIN category c

this LEFT JOIN is structured so that it will return all subcategories even if they don’t have a parent category

i’m pretty sure you want this –

FROM category c LEFT JOIN sub_category s

this LEFT JOIN is structured so that it will return all categories even if they don’t have any child subcategories

and now what you want is easier… you want one result row per category, with subcategories handled by GROUP_CONCAT