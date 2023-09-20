How to fix page deindexing issues caused by malware

There are many unknow index pages are showing in my GSC while pages of my website are going to deindex. I have put my full effort but I have failed to remove these pages and to index pages of my website. Please help me in solving this error . My website url is
channellettersbyus.com
There are many unknow index pages are showing in my GSC while pages of my website are going to deindex. I have put my full effort but I have failed to remove these pages and to index pages of my website. Please help me in solving this error . My website url is
Have you successfully removed the malware?
I am trying to remove the malware through wordfence. When I check through this method site:https://channellettersbyus.com/ no effected pages are showing while in GSC 6800 unknown pages are indexed.