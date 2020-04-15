How To Fix Missing Schema Markup Data In WordPress?

#1

Hello Community,

Recently I installed Rate My Post plugin on my Coupons Site which is a review plugin used to show ratings, rich snippets & reviews on WordPress posts.

I’m using WP Coupon theme which is a coupon theme which means that I’m using Custom Post Types for Coupons section so I tweaked into the plugin and made it show ratings/reviews on the Coupons Custom Post Type but now look what, I got an email from Google saying that there are several Product Issues on your blog.

Here’s what Google is saying:

Products issues detected on https://grabhosts.net/

To the owner of https://grabhosts.net/

Search Console has identified that your site is affected by 5 Products issues:

Top Warnings

Warnings are suggestions for improvement. Some warnings can affect your appearance on Search; some might be reclassified as errors in the future. The following warnings were found on your site:

No global identifier provided (e.g., gtin, mpn, isbn)

Missing field “sku”

Missing field “offers”

Missing field “brand”

Missing field “review”

We recommend that you fix these issues when possible to enable the best experience and coverage in Google Search.

I’d like to know why am I getting these issues/errors on my blog and how can I fix it.

Thanks in advance.

#2

Are your pages showing some structured data for products?
If so, in what form, json, in-line schema attributes?

#3

Hey @SamA74,
Thanks for your reply.

As I mentioned above that I’m using Rate My Post plugin and its Product schema markup. Now I have got an email from Google saying all the above lines.

You can check my pages’ structured data in the google structured data testing tool and tell me why I’m seeing these 5 missing data fields.

Also, I’m using Product Schema on these pages so is it ok to use this schema markup on such pages? I’m already promoting products like Web Hosting & WordPress products.

Best Regards

#4

None that I saw. :balance_scale:

Might it be the plugin is adding the data after the tool has already looked for it? i.e. a DOM <-> Script thing.

#5

Basically, it show this because you are providing some structured data, but not providing data all of the of the recommended fields for “Products”.
So fix this, you must provide data for the missing fields, if that data exists.
If the data does not exist, for example, there is no written review of the product, or it has no global identifier, then you can’t include that data.
But do bear in mind, these are “warnings” not errors, that is because the missing fields are only recommended not mandatory ones, so you don’t absolutely have to include them, though it’s better to if they are available.

#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.