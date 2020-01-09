How To Fix Missing Schema Markup Data In WordPress?

Hello Community,

Recently I installed Rate My Post plugin on my Coupons Site which is a review plugin used to show ratings, rich snippets & reviews on WordPress posts.

I’m using WP Coupon theme which is a coupon theme which means that I’m using Custom Post Types for Coupons section so I tweaked into the plugin and made it show ratings/reviews on the Coupons Custom Post Type but now look what, I got an email from Google saying that there are several Product Issues on your blog.

Here’s what Google is saying:

Products issues detected on https://grabhosts.net/ To the owner of https://grabhosts.net/ Search Console has identified that your site is affected by 5 Products issues: Top Warnings Warnings are suggestions for improvement. Some warnings can affect your appearance on Search; some might be reclassified as errors in the future. The following warnings were found on your site: No global identifier provided (e.g., gtin, mpn, isbn) Missing field “sku” Missing field “offers” Missing field “brand” Missing field “review” We recommend that you fix these issues when possible to enable the best experience and coverage in Google Search.

I’d like to know why am I getting these issues/errors on my blog and how can I fix it.

Thanks in advance.