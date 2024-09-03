How to Fix Minified CSS and JS Issues on Our Website?

Hi everyone,
We’re experiencing some issues with minified CSS and JS files on our website, which is affecting its performance. Has anyone faced similar problems before? What are the best ways to identify and resolve these issues?
Here is our website link: https://carbrandslogos.com/
Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!
I’m not sure that the CSS or JS are the major problems there based on that picture…your pageload time and the main-thread work are standing out more… is something in the javascript you’re loading blocking by running in the main thread?
Thanks for your input. It’s possible that something in the JavaScript is indeed blocking by running in the main thread, which could be causing the page load time issues. I’ll dig deeper into the JavaScript to see if there’s anything there that’s contributing to the problem. If you have any suggestions on what to look for or ways to optimize this, I’d appreciate your insights!
I’m not on a computer at the moment, so someone else will have to look into it probably before I can, but if I had to guess from a Mobile view, the sheer number of images being loaded is dragging part of the problem. The server seemed to be slow to respond to the initial request too, which wouldnt be the javascript or CSS, to my knowledge.
