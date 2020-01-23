How to fix loop return incremented value after terminated?

I want to execute this script 2 time and it was perfectly run 2 time but problem is that when in the end of the script when I alert ‘variable X’ it would return 3 instead of 2
for(x=1; x <=2; x++){
var prog = document.getElementById('progress'+x);
var courseID = document.getElementById('c-id'+x).value;
console.log(courseID);
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("get","../PhpFiles/sendProgress.php?r=returnP&course_id="+courseID,true);
xhr.send();
xhr.onreadystatechange = function(){
if(xhr.readyState==4 && xhr.status==200){
prog.innerText = xhr.responseText+'%';
alert("after response:"+ x);
move(xhr.responseText,x);
}
}
}