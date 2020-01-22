How to fix loop return incremented value after terminated?

That’s correct - after the loop has finished, the value of x is 3, and that is why the loop terminated. If you look at your opening loop:

for(x=1; x <=2; x++){

you’re saying "set x to 1, loop around while it’s less than or equal to 2, and increment by one each time. At the end of the first loop it’s incremented to 2, which fits in the loop condition and the loop executes a second time. At the end of the second loop, it’s incremented to 3, which is outside the condition, so the loop terminates.