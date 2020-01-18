How to fix Image lightbox errors

#1

I am using swiper.js library for slider now image slider working fine.
but I used another library for image light-box (Photoswipe.js) and when click image it’s pop up modal and slide perfectly but all button are disappears like close ,navigation etc

Here is image of slider

swipeError
swipeError1179×465 151 KB

Here is the light-box one

photoSwipeError.PNG
photoSwipeError.PNG1596×791 329 KB

I am getting these error in console when click slide image and above light-box appears

the-dex.html:573 Uncaught ReferenceError: mySwiper is not defined
    at a.<anonymous> (the-dex.html:573)
    at Da (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at Ra (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at a.close (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at HTMLDivElement.v.onGlobalTap (photoswipe-ui-default.min.js:4)
    at qc (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at a.onTapRelease (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at Da (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at Object.Rb (photoswipe.min.js:4)
    at a.handleEvent (photoswipe.min.js:4)
(anonymous) @ the-dex.html:573
Da @ photoswipe.min.js:4
Ra @ photoswipe.min.js:4
close @ photoswipe.min.js:4
v.onGlobalTap @ photoswipe-ui-default.min.js:4
qc @ photoswipe.min.js:4
onTapRelease @ photoswipe.min.js:4
Da @ photoswipe.min.js:4
Rb @ photoswipe.min.js:4
handleEvent @ photoswipe.min.js:4
#2

The error message of mySwiper is not defined tells us that the mySwiper library need to be provided.

1 Like
#3

Ohh thanks I put that but now I don’t show any error but still buttons are disappear!