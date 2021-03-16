How to fix e-mail signature to look the same across platforms

Hi there,

I’m trying to alter a e-mail signature code to fit my needs. When I send and review my signature in Apple Mail it shows up perfectly. However, when the e-mail is being opened in Gmail, it is totally off. The text is not on the background picture anymore. I’ve selected the text to show what happens.

The code I am using is:

<div><table><tbody><tr><td><table class="html wisestamp_app main_sig new_10" style="width: 260px;padding-bottom:10px;margin-bottom:8px" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tbody><tr> <td style="padding-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 15px; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px; text-align:center"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="width: 100%" width="100"> <tbody><tr> <td valign="top" style="padding-bottom: 8px; vertical-align: top;width:10px;text-align: center" width="10"> </td> </tr><tr> <td style="color: #FFFFFF;text-align: center">
  
<img src="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0273/8608/5445/files/shd_signature_background.png" alt="photo" width="272.25"><p style="text-transform: uppercase; font-size:19px;font-family: Courier New;margin:0; margin-top: -70px;">Twan Peeters</p>
  
<span style="font-family: Courier New;font-size:13px;">Brand Developer</span> <br> <span style="font-family: Courier New;font-size:13px;"><b>Side Hustle Designs</b></span> </td> </tr> </tbody></table> </td> </tr>
 
<tr> <td valign="top" style="vertical-align: top;text-align: center;padding: 10px;"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%" style="width: 100%"> <tbody><tr> <td style="text-align: center;padding-bottom: 2px"> <a href="tel:+1 (417) 263 0690" style="text-decoration: none; font-family: Courier New; color: #333333; font-size:13px;"> +44 (0)7552 -XXX- </a> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="text-align: center;padding-bottom: 2px"> <a href="mailto:twan@sidehustledesigns.net" style="text-decoration: none; font-family: Courier New; color: #333333; font-size:13px;"> email@sidehustledesigns.net </a> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="text-align: center;padding-bottom: 2px"> <a href="http://www.sidehustledesigns.net" target="_black" style="text-decoration: none; font-family: Courier New; color: #333333;; font-size:13px;"> www.sidehustledesigns.net </a> </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="padding-top: 1px;text-align:center;font-size:13px; font-family: Courier New;color:#333333;padding-bottom:3px"> Portland, OR | London, UK </td> </tr> <tr> <td style="padding-top: 10px; text-align: center" id="center-social-icons" class="center-social-icons"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="text-align: center" align="center"> <tbody><tr> <td> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tbody><tr style="padding-top: 10px;"><td align="left" style="padding-right: 5px;text-align: center; padding-top: 0;"> <a href="http://instagram.com/side_hustle_designs" target="_blank"><img width="24" src="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0273/8608/5445/files/instagram_social-turqoise.png" alt="Social icon"></a></td></tr></tbody></table> </td> </tr> </tbody></table> </td> </tr> </tbody></table> </td> </tr> </tbody></table> <table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td></td></tr></tbody></table></td></tr></tbody></table></div>

It seems like Gmail is not recognizing my ‘margin-top 70px;’ as I implemented it in this section: <img src="https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0273/8608/5445/files/shd_signature_background.png" alt="photo" width="272.25"><p style="text-transform: uppercase; font-size:19px;font-family: Courier New;margin:0; margin-top: -70px;">Twan Peeters</p>

What could I be doing wrong? After some research on Google I also tried including style="position: relative;" to the <img> tag and position: absolute; to the <p> section that contains the upper part of the text, but that hasn’t brought me any succes.

I have some basic experience in altering HTML and CSS to get the result I need, but I cannot seem to resolve the problem for this piece of code. I was wondering if anyone would be able to help? What is wrong with the code which causes it to show incorrectly in Gmail?

Thank you so much in advance,
Twan

#2

Not an answer, but I took the liberty of indenting the code, just so people can have a fighting chance of reading it without their heads imploding.

I stopped doing html emails years ago but if I remember correctly then gmail doesn’t honor margins (nor do many other email clients).

All spacing should be via table cells or nested tables etc.

Email clients don’t like positioning either so you can’t move anything with absolute or relative positioning with any confidence.

If you want text on top of an image then you will need to use a background image instead.

That’s not the end of the suffering either as some email clients don’t let you place background images either so you will need to provide a fallback background color as well.

With HTML email all bets are off so the simpler you can make it the better.

3 Likes
#5

