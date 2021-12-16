How to fix CORS error "It does not have HTTP ok status."

I copied and paste a JavaScript code snippet from Postman into my HTML page. I have to enter a email and password, and then the userToken that is generated from another function will be passed into this function below.

The previous function was fine, but I then get this error: Response to preflight request doesn’t pass access control check: It does not have HTTP ok status.

How can I fix this problem?

<html> <head> <link rel="stylesheet" href="Default.css"> </head> <body> <script language = "javascript" type = "text/javascript"> var myHeaders = new Headers(); myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json"); myHeaders.append("userToken", "[---------------]"); myHeaders.append("Cookie", ".AspNetCore.Session=[---------]"); var raw = JSON.stringify({ "time": 0 }); var requestOptions = { method: 'POST', headers: myHeaders, body: raw, redirect: 'follow' }; fetch("[------].com", requestOptions) .then(response => response.text()) .then(result => console.log(result)) .catch(error => console.log('error', error)); </script> </html>

Do note that userToken, the URL, and the cookie is confidential.