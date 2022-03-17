How to fix CORS error "It does not have HTTP ok status."

I copied and paste a JavaScript code snippet from Postman into my HTML page. I have to enter a email and password, and then the userToken that is generated from another function will be passed into this function below.
The previous function was fine, but I then get this error: Response to preflight request doesn’t pass access control check: It does not have HTTP ok status.
How can I fix this problem?
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="Default.css">
</head>
<body>
<script language = "javascript" type = "text/javascript">
var myHeaders = new Headers();
myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json");
myHeaders.append("userToken", "[---------------]");
myHeaders.append("Cookie", ".AspNetCore.Session=[---------]");
var raw = JSON.stringify({
"time": 0
});
var requestOptions = {
method: 'POST',
headers: myHeaders,
body: raw,
redirect: 'follow'
};
fetch("[------].com", requestOptions)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.log('error', error));
</script>
</html>
Do note that userToken, the URL, and the cookie is confidential.