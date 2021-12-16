How to fix CORS error "It does not have HTTP ok status."

JavaScript
#1

I copied and paste a JavaScript code snippet from Postman into my HTML page. I have to enter a email and password, and then the userToken that is generated from another function will be passed into this function below.

The previous function was fine, but I then get this error: Response to preflight request doesn’t pass access control check: It does not have HTTP ok status.

How can I fix this problem?

<html>
   <head>
      <link rel="stylesheet" href="Default.css">
   </head>
   <body>   
      <script language = "javascript" type = "text/javascript">
            var myHeaders = new Headers();
            myHeaders.append("Content-Type", "application/json");
            myHeaders.append("userToken", "[---------------]");
            myHeaders.append("Cookie", ".AspNetCore.Session=[---------]");

            var raw = JSON.stringify({
            "time": 0
            });

            var requestOptions = {
            method: 'POST',
            headers: myHeaders,
            body: raw,
            redirect: 'follow'
            };

            fetch("[------].com", requestOptions)
            .then(response => response.text())
            .then(result => console.log(result))
            .catch(error => console.log('error', error));
      </script>
</html>

Do note that userToken, the URL, and the cookie is confidential.