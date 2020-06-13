How to fix blog body width?

I have made my own blog using Affiliation theme of sora templates but I have found an issue of having no option to increase the width of the blog. I can share the code when I edit it does not work. how can I adjust it? the code was in the CDATA I think it is used to not edit the code but I have also removed it and the same issue occurs. Anybody can help me with this? please
I have unminified your CSS @irshadmuhammad844. No one can work with a minified version. Hopefully this will help figure what’s going on.
I notice you have an invalid specification near the end
width: 44.5; 44.5 what?
<b:template-skin>/------Body layout----------/ body#layout #outer-wrapper,
body#layout .row {
width: Auto;
padding: 0
}
body#layout {
width: 1200px;
position: relative;
padding: 95px 5px 0;
margin: 0
}
body#layout div.section {
margin: 0 5px 10px !important;
padding: 16px 16px 18px !important
}
body#layout #brand-services-wrap {
display: block;
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .section h4 {
font-size: 14px;
margin: 0
}
body#layout .email-folower {
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .layout-widget-description {
display: none
}
body#layout .theme-options,
body#layout #main-menu .widget {
display: block !important
}
body#layout div.sora-panel {
background-color: #d7d7d7 !important;
overflow: hidden !important;
border-color: #bcbcbc
}
body#layout #intro-author .widget-content {
height: 224px;
}
body#layout #header-wrap {
height: auto
}
body#layout .header-header {
padding: 0
}
body#layout div.header-logo {
float: none;
width: auto;
height: auto;
max-width: none
}
body#layout .mobile-menu {
display: none
}
body#layout #header-wrap .container {
display: flex
}
body#layout #header-logo,
body#layout #main-menu {
width: 50%;
height: auto
}
body#layout #intro-wrap,
body#layout #intro-author-wrap,
body#layout #intro-services-wrap,
body#layout #testimonial-wrap,
body#layout #contact-area {
display: block;
padding: 0;
margin: 0
}
body#layout #intro-wrap,
body#layout #main-intro {
float: none;
width: auto;
height: auto
}
body#layout #main-intro .widget {
height: auto;
overflow: visible
}
body#layout #intro-author-photo {
display: none
}
body#layout #intro-author {
width: auto
}
body#layout #content-wrapper {
margin: 0
}
body#layout #content-wrapper>.container {
margin: 0
}
body#layout .head-text,
body#layout #testimonial {
float: none;
width: auto;
back
}
body#layout #main-wrapper {
width: 65%;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
float: left;
}
body#layout #contact-area .container {
display: flex
}
body#layout #contact-area .section {
width: 50%
}
body#layout .contact-col .Text .widget-content {
margin: 0
}
body#layout #sidebar-wrapper {
display: block;
width: 96%;
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .sidebar .widget,
body#layout .sidebar .widget-content {
float: none;
overflow: visible;
width: auto;
}
body#layout .top-bar-nav,
body#layout .top-bar-social {
width: 44.5;
}
body#layout #top-bar {
height: auto;
}
body#layout .author-intro-widgets .author-list {
width: 26.386%;
}
body#layout #footer-copyright {
padding: 0
}
</b:template-skin>
I do not know i have customized the template please if you can then make this code correct for me so i can use it
It would help if you also posted the html.
Please press Ctrl+U in your browser and post the body part so we can see what structure the css is styling.
Maybe we could need to see the css content from that source too, but first the actual body-html.
Please look at it and help me
That’s the CSS which you posted already.
We need to see the HTML to which that CSS relates.
It would also help if you identified what parts you actually changed.
I have changed the color and made some new pages in the blog and nothing more i have changed if you download the sora affiliation template there you will find the whole code it would only take 2 mints to download please do it for me. because i am not understanding the code not expert
@irshadmuhammad844. Open your web page in the browser and copy the body part of the source that opens in a new window when you press Ctrl+U while on that page.
I don’t understand if you can do it then do it please
If you can open the web site in your browser, then you can do it.
Anybody and I could do it if we visit your web site, so you can too.
if you can do something with the code i provide please make it correct