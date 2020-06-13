How to fix blog body width?

I have made my own blog using Affiliation theme of sora templates but I have found an issue of having no option to increase the width of the blog. I can share the code when I edit it does not work. how can I adjust it? the code was in the CDATA I think it is used to not edit the code but I have also removed it and the same issue occurs. Anybody can help me with this? please
I have unminified your CSS @irshadmuhammad844. No one can work with a minified version. Hopefully this will help figure what’s going on.
I notice you have an invalid specification near the end
width: 44.5; 44.5 what?
<b:template-skin>/------Body layout----------/ body#layout #outer-wrapper,
body#layout .row {
width: Auto;
padding: 0
}
body#layout {
width: 1200px;
position: relative;
padding: 95px 5px 0;
margin: 0
}
body#layout div.section {
margin: 0 5px 10px !important;
padding: 16px 16px 18px !important
}
body#layout #brand-services-wrap {
display: block;
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .section h4 {
font-size: 14px;
margin: 0
}
body#layout .email-folower {
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .layout-widget-description {
display: none
}
body#layout .theme-options,
body#layout #main-menu .widget {
display: block !important
}
body#layout div.sora-panel {
background-color: #d7d7d7 !important;
overflow: hidden !important;
border-color: #bcbcbc
}
body#layout #intro-author .widget-content {
height: 224px;
}
body#layout #header-wrap {
height: auto
}
body#layout .header-header {
padding: 0
}
body#layout div.header-logo {
float: none;
width: auto;
height: auto;
max-width: none
}
body#layout .mobile-menu {
display: none
}
body#layout #header-wrap .container {
display: flex
}
body#layout #header-logo,
body#layout #main-menu {
width: 50%;
height: auto
}
body#layout #intro-wrap,
body#layout #intro-author-wrap,
body#layout #intro-services-wrap,
body#layout #testimonial-wrap,
body#layout #contact-area {
display: block;
padding: 0;
margin: 0
}
body#layout #intro-wrap,
body#layout #main-intro {
float: none;
width: auto;
height: auto
}
body#layout #main-intro .widget {
height: auto;
overflow: visible
}
body#layout #intro-author-photo {
display: none
}
body#layout #intro-author {
width: auto
}
body#layout #content-wrapper {
margin: 0
}
body#layout #content-wrapper>.container {
margin: 0
}
body#layout .head-text,
body#layout #testimonial {
float: none;
width: auto;
back
}
body#layout #main-wrapper {
width: 65%;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
float: left;
}
body#layout #contact-area .container {
display: flex
}
body#layout #contact-area .section {
width: 50%
}
body#layout .contact-col .Text .widget-content {
margin: 0
}
body#layout #sidebar-wrapper {
display: block;
width: 96%;
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .sidebar .widget,
body#layout .sidebar .widget-content {
float: none;
overflow: visible;
width: auto;
}
body#layout .top-bar-nav,
body#layout .top-bar-social {
width: 44.5;
}
body#layout #top-bar {
height: auto;
}
body#layout .author-intro-widgets .author-list {
width: 26.386%;
}
body#layout #footer-copyright {
padding: 0
}
</b:template-skin>
I do not know i have customized the template please if you can then make this code correct for me so i can use it
It would help if you also posted the html.
Please press Ctrl+U in your browser and post the body part so we can see what structure the css is styling.
Maybe we could need to see the css content from that source too, but first the actual body-html.