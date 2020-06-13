How to fix blog body width?

I have made my own blog using Affiliation theme of sora templates but I have found an issue of having no option to increase the width of the blog. I can share the code when I edit it does not work. how can I adjust it? the code was in the CDATA I think it is used to not edit the code but I have also removed it and the same issue occurs. Anybody can help me with this? please
I have unminified your CSS @irshadmuhammad844. No one can work with a minified version. Hopefully this will help figure what’s going on.
I notice you have an invalid specification near the end
width: 44.5; 44.5 what?
<b:template-skin>/------Body layout----------/ body#layout #outer-wrapper,
body#layout .row {
width: Auto;
padding: 0
}
body#layout {
width: 1200px;
position: relative;
padding: 95px 5px 0;
margin: 0
}
body#layout div.section {
margin: 0 5px 10px !important;
padding: 16px 16px 18px !important
}
body#layout #brand-services-wrap {
display: block;
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .section h4 {
font-size: 14px;
margin: 0
}
body#layout .email-folower {
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .layout-widget-description {
display: none
}
body#layout .theme-options,
body#layout #main-menu .widget {
display: block !important
}
body#layout div.sora-panel {
background-color: #d7d7d7 !important;
overflow: hidden !important;
border-color: #bcbcbc
}
body#layout #intro-author .widget-content {
height: 224px;
}
body#layout #header-wrap {
height: auto
}
body#layout .header-header {
padding: 0
}
body#layout div.header-logo {
float: none;
width: auto;
height: auto;
max-width: none
}
body#layout .mobile-menu {
display: none
}
body#layout #header-wrap .container {
display: flex
}
body#layout #header-logo,
body#layout #main-menu {
width: 50%;
height: auto
}
body#layout #intro-wrap,
body#layout #intro-author-wrap,
body#layout #intro-services-wrap,
body#layout #testimonial-wrap,
body#layout #contact-area {
display: block;
padding: 0;
margin: 0
}
body#layout #intro-wrap,
body#layout #main-intro {
float: none;
width: auto;
height: auto
}
body#layout #main-intro .widget {
height: auto;
overflow: visible
}
body#layout #intro-author-photo {
display: none
}
body#layout #intro-author {
width: auto
}
body#layout #content-wrapper {
margin: 0
}
body#layout #content-wrapper>.container {
margin: 0
}
body#layout .head-text,
body#layout #testimonial {
float: none;
width: auto;
back
}
body#layout #main-wrapper {
width: 65%;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
float: left;
}
body#layout #contact-area .container {
display: flex
}
body#layout #contact-area .section {
width: 50%
}
body#layout .contact-col .Text .widget-content {
margin: 0
}
body#layout #sidebar-wrapper {
display: block;
width: 96%;
padding: 0;
}
body#layout .sidebar .widget,
body#layout .sidebar .widget-content {
float: none;
overflow: visible;
width: auto;
}
body#layout .top-bar-nav,
body#layout .top-bar-social {
width: 44.5;
}
body#layout #top-bar {
height: auto;
}
body#layout .author-intro-widgets .author-list {
width: 26.386%;
}
body#layout #footer-copyright {
padding: 0
}
</b:template-skin>