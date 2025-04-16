How to fix articles per page in Tags view?

Hi Guys,

I’m working on this website BestGamesOf and I faced an issue with tags. I hope you can help me to solve this issue, or maybe if it’s a known bug in joomla you may know and address me how to fix it?

So, some of my menus based on tags, and when I click on that menu or on any tag in the website, in the related page, it list all games by the tag, instead of showing 5 or 10 articles per page (according to what it set). only when I change that number manually the page working fine and also pagination shows up.

here is an example page: Playstation 5

Number of Articles per is set to 5 per page, but it shows all articles. how can I fix this?

and also there is no option for this in menus. I tried to fix this for a few hours but I couldn’t. so that’s why I’m here. please help if you know the solution.

Thanks.